SC grocery stores, pharmacies see business boom during COVID-19 pandemic

Riley’s Drugstore in Lexington has closed its front doors, and staff are only helping customers through a drive-thru window. “We’re trying to minimize our contacts with each other and our patients, and we’re doing extra sanitizing precautions like everyone else," explained pharmacist Roberta Vining. Vining says her staff are working longer hours to make sure they can provide for customers. “We have had folks wanting to get their medications early, and we have ordered extra stock to make sure we can provide for potential out of stock situations," she explained.