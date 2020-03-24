S.C. governor closes public K-12 schools through April 30

By Laurel Mallory | March 24, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 3:51 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor announced an extension of current public school closures on Tuesday to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Public K-12 schools will now be closed through the end of April, a release from the governor’s office said.

Gov. Henry McMaster initially closed schools through the end of March, using an executive order he issued March 15.

Tuesday, the governor and State Superintendent Molly Spearman issued the following joint statement:

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”

McMaster will issue a new executive order to close schools through April 30 soon, the statement added.

This closure applies to all public colleges, universities and technical colleges, as well. Schools are urged to continue virtual learning.

As of Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are 298 cases of coronavirus in the state. Five people have died.

Those numbers will be updated Tuesday afternoon.



