S.C. governor closes public K-12 schools through April 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor announced an extension of current public school closures on Tuesday to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Public K-12 schools will now be closed through the end of April, a release from the governor’s office said.
Gov. Henry McMaster initially closed schools through the end of March, using an executive order he issued March 15.
Tuesday, the governor and State Superintendent Molly Spearman issued the following joint statement:
McMaster will issue a new executive order to close schools through April 30 soon, the statement added.
This closure applies to all public colleges, universities and technical colleges, as well. Schools are urged to continue virtual learning.
As of Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are 298 cases of coronavirus in the state. Five people have died.
Those numbers will be updated Tuesday afternoon.
