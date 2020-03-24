SC doctor urges people to take COVID-19 seriously, opens three drive thru testing locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County doctor is joining the chorus of physicians urging people to take COVID-19 seriously. Dr. Clay Lowder is one of the owners of Colonial Healthcare, which has three locations in Sumter, Columbia, and Manning. He says if people don’t stay at home and practice social distancing, the coronavirus situation in South Carolina is only going to get worse.
“This is a pivotal two weeks in the time of our state," Lowder explained. "I don’t want South Carolina to peak. I don’t want them to have to shut this state down, but I’m close to it because it’s critical. Don’t rest on it this week.”
Colonial Healthcare has blocked off its waiting rooms to anyone who thinks they could have the virus, and doctors are is in the process of implementing drive-thru testing for COVID-19 for all of its facilities in the Midlands. The facility in Sumter started conducting drive-thru tests last Wednesday. “You assume that everybody you come in contact with has the coronavirus. You act and pretend like you have the coronavirus, that way you do unto others as you would want to have them do unto you,” said Dr. Lowder.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you can walk up to the front door, where you’ll find a phone number to send a text message. After you send that text, a nurse will come out to your vehicle and check your vitals. Then, a doctor or nurse practitioner will decide if you should be tested for COVID-19, the flu or both. "If you have symptoms, we are testing you, and so most people we are testing. Yesterday, we did 144 tests, so we’re doing most folks," Dr. Lowder explained.
Dr. Lowder says it usually takes 3-4 days to receive the results of a COVID-19 test, and he wants millennials to understand, they are not immune to the virus. "We have had a lot of young people that have this. We had a young lady yesterday that’s pregnant, she's 25. We have some 21-year-olds. There's a lot more than you think." Dr. Lowder says you also don't have to have a fever to test positive for COVID-19. "If you have any cold symptoms at all, you still could have corona. Please take a 14-day quarantine. Don't wait on the government, do it on your own," Dr. Lowder explained.
Colonial healthcare doctors say staying at home doesn’t just help ensure the healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed, but it also saves lives. Dr. Lowder says for every one test he finds that’s positive, there are at least 100 other people out there who have the disease and don’t know it. He says Colonial Healthcare ordered extra PPE before the virus hit, so he believes they are well-prepared to handle the influx of patients they expect over the next few days and weeks. Lowder says Colonial Healthcare reports all tests to DHEC.
Dr. Lowder says the drive-thru testing facilities in Columbia and Manning should open in the next few days. Because there is no treatment for COVID-19, Colonial Healthcare is advising patients who test positive for the virus to take Tylenol three times a day and to drink plenty of fluids.
