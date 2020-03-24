SC doctor urges people to take COVID-19 seriously, opens three drive thru testing locations

Dr. Lowder says it usually takes 3-4 days to receive the results of a COVID-19 test, and he wants millennials to understand, they are not immune to the virus. "We have had a lot of young people that have this. We had a young lady yesterday that’s pregnant, she's 25. We have some 21-year-olds. There's a lot more than you think." Dr. Lowder says you also don't have to have a fever to test positive for COVID-19. "If you have any cold symptoms at all, you still could have corona. Please take a 14-day quarantine. Don't wait on the government, do it on your own," Dr. Lowder explained.