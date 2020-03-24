Report: Gas prices continue to fall in S.C. due to COVID-19, crude price war

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a report from AAA, gas prices are continues to fall in South Carolina and across the Southeast.
As of Tuesday, the average unleaded gas price is $1.84 per gallon in South Carolina. That’s 26 cents cheaper than the national average. A year ago, the average price for unleaded gas was $2.40 per gallon.
“This is usually the time of year when gas prices start to increase as motorists hit the road for spring break, but that’s not the case this year,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “As we have all been urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and continue to push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”
Officials with AAA point to the COVID-19 outbreak and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia as the reason for the falling gas prices, which are expected to continue decreasing.
Officials also at AAA note that there is not a shortage of gas and no disruption to distribute at gas stations.
