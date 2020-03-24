Moore steps down as president of Columbia College

“The Columbia College family thanks President Moore for her tireless effort to make our school a special place for so many. She has taken on repositioning Columbia College with leadership and strength,” Board of Trustees Chair Toby Goodlett said. “Since her arrival in September 2016, Dr. Moore has been invaluable to our mission. We respect her decision to step away at this time to care for her family and her health and we want to express our appreciation for her unwavering dedication to our school and mission,” Goodlett said.