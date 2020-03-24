Moore steps down as president of Columbia College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After four years as president at Columbia College, Dr. Carol Moore has announced she will be stepping down from the position.
Dr. Moore helped Columbia College enhance several programs on campus during her tenure while continuing its transition to become a coeducational college.
“The Columbia College family thanks President Moore for her tireless effort to make our school a special place for so many. She has taken on repositioning Columbia College with leadership and strength,” Board of Trustees Chair Toby Goodlett said. “Since her arrival in September 2016, Dr. Moore has been invaluable to our mission. We respect her decision to step away at this time to care for her family and her health and we want to express our appreciation for her unwavering dedication to our school and mission,” Goodlett said.
With Dr. Moore stepping down, Dr. Peter Mitchell was named the college’s interim president. Dr. Mitchell previously served as president of Columbia College from 1988-97. Under Dr. Mitchell’s leadership, Columbia College created the Women’s Leadership Institute and the Johnnie Cordell Breed Leadership Center was built.
Dr. Mitchell served as a consultant to college and university trustees and presidents in the areas of strategic planning, enrollment management, and fundraising.
