Lexington County Emergency Operations Center moves to OPCON 2 in response COVID-19

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Emergency Operations Center is moving from Operational Condition Three to Operational Condition Two, as officials continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
County officials said the transition from OPCON Three, which indicates normal daily operations, to OPCON Two, which is a partial activation of essential Emergency Management staff, due to the impacts the coronavirus is having on the community’s residents, businesses and visitors.
Additionally, all county buildings remain closed to the general public until further notice.
We urge that all of our employees, residents, and visitors follow these hygienic habits to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and flu:
- Wash hands often
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid contact with sick people
- Stay at home if you are sick and avoid others
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing
The County of Lexington will continue to provide essential services to the residents but may continue to adjust how such services are provided.
Should conditions change, the County will update local media and its residents through social media channels and website.
