Harvest Hope in critical need of donations to feed community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 has partnered with Harvest Hope Food Bank to help feed our neighbors in the Midlands during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many people are turning to Harvest Hope right now, with the non-profit seeing nearly triple its normal numbers.
It’s a need in the community not seen since the flood of 2015, Harvest Hope said.
As we all practice social distancing, this food drive will be virtual -- collecting money to help pay for meals.
A donation of $5 can provide 25 meals to someone in need.
