Foundation to pay off mortgage on home of slain Sumter Co. deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Tuesday that it will be paying off the home mortgage of slain Sumter County Deputy Corporal Andrew Gillette.
“Service ran in Cpl. Gillette’s family. He came from a long line of law enforcement officers, and he followed their lead - serving in the Air Force for more than a decade, and then coming home to South Carolina and protecting his community. It is our honor to step up and protect his family now, by making sure they will always have a roof over their heads. Marie will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.
The Tunnel to Tower’s Foundation created the Fallen First Responder Home Program in 2015. It pays off the home mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty who are survived by young children.
Cpl. Gillette was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sumter County in February. Cpl. Gillette and other deputies were attempting to serve a detention order and an eviction notice when a man opened fire.
Cpl. Gillette, 37, previously served in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years before going into law enforcement.
Cpl. Gillette is survived by his wife, Marie, and his son.
