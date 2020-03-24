Foundation to pay off mortgage on home of slain Sumter Co. deputy

“Service ran in Cpl. Gillette’s family. He came from a long line of law enforcement officers, and he followed their lead - serving in the Air Force for more than a decade, and then coming home to South Carolina and protecting his community. It is our honor to step up and protect his family now, by making sure they will always have a roof over their heads. Marie will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.