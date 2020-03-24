Fort Jackson confirms two more positive cases of COVID-19, 4 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Fort Jackson have confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
The first two cases were reported Monday.
One was identified as a soldier in training with 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, and the other as an officer attending the Adjutant General Basic Officer Leader Course.
The third and fourth persons infected are also in training with 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.
The two new cases were confirmed “as a result of contact tracing,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said in a Facebook post.
All four people with coronavirus are in isolation and receiving necessary medical care. Beagle said they will not return to duty until medically cleared.
“Everyone’s health and safety is my first concern,” Beagle said when the first cases were reported Monday.
Fort Jackson says all the areas the four people visited are being sanitized.
“The Fort Jackson public health team will continue to identify anyone else who may have been exposed,” Beagle said on social media.
The people who contracted the virus have been allowed to call home, the post added.
“I am grateful for everyone’s patience and empathy over the last month as we have been fighting the spread of COVID-19,” Beagle said Monday. “We need to continue to work together and help each other as we navigate through this health emergency.”
