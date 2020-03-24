First responders asked to donate blood on April 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are calling all first responders to give blood on April 1.
Authorities are being asked to donate blood to the American Red Cross in an effort to support the community during this time.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the American Red Cross has urged people to donate blood. Officials at the American Red Cross have been asking for blood donations after “nearly 2,700 blood drives have been canceled.”
The blood drive will be held at the American Red Cross located at 2751 Bull Street.
