FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain & storms today and Wednesday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking scattered showers and storms in your forecast today, tonight and into early Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day! We’re tracking heavy rain and storms across the area. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. Rain chances are around 80%.
· Tonight, we’ll see scattered showers and storms. Again, some of the storms could be on the strong er side while you’re sleeping. Rain will be heavy at times as well.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day, especially early Wednesday as showers and storms move through the area and to our east. Rain chances are around 40%. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing.
· We’re expecting warm weather Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday, then rise into the 80s through the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! Today is an Alert Day! We're tracking scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail will be the big threats. In fact, parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 80%. Watch out for localized flooding as well. High temperatures will be in the 60s.
As we move through your Tuesday night, let's still be weather aware. Tonight is a First Alert as we track scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands. Some storms could be on the stronger side while you're sleeping. We'll keep you posted to any changes with your forecast. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.
Wednesday is also an Alert Day! Showers and storms will move through the Midlands, especially early in the day. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances are around 40% overall. Once we move through the morning and afternoon, though, the threat for rain and storms will continue to diminish, giving way to gradual clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
Dry weather moves in for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
Then, our temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by Friday and the upper 80s by Saturday. We'll be in the low 80s by Sunday with an isolated shower in the forecast.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (80%). Areas of Fog. Overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy. AM Heavy Rain/Storms (40%). Then, Clearing Skies. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Still Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
