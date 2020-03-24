First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Today Through Wednesday AM

First Alert Today and Wednesday AM For Areas of Heavy Rain
Showers this morning will give way to more widespread showers and thunderstorms by afternoon into this evening. Some rain will be heavy. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s as a warm front moves through the state. Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight, again some with heavy rain.
A cold front will move through late Wednesday and clear the skies, however we’ll be warmer with Highs in the 80s
Carolina sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday through the weekend.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today through Wednesday morning with periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms
- Sunshine and warm temperatures by afternoon Wednesday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Cloudy with periods or showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some rain will be heavy. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 80%
First Alert Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows upper 50s. Rain chance 60%
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs in the middle 80s
Thursday: Sunny . Highs upper 70s
