DHEC: 7 people have now died after contracting COVID-19 in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Tuesday.
One patient was an elderly person from Florence County who also had underlying health conditions, DHEC said.
The other person was also elderly but had no underlying conditions, DHEC said. That patient was from Horry County.
DHEC did not share any other information about the deaths.
“This unfortunate announcement is a reminder that we all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community from this disease,” Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician, said.
Earlier Tuesday, DHEC announced an additional 44 cases of the virus in South Carolina. A total of 342 residents have tested positive at this time.
(Story continues below interactive map.)
DHEC also said one person who died and was previously reported as a resident of Kershaw County, was actually from Sumter County. Their data will update with that new information.
“While we reiterate the importance of taking daily precautions to prevent spread, we want to make sure South Carolinians are also taking steps to address the feelings of stress and anxiety that arise in this type of prolonged situation,” Knoche said. “Our partners at the Department of Mental Health have resources available to help, and we continue to provide guidance for coping with stress on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage.”
Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
