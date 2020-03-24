COVID-19 impact on small business survey now open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia and its Office of Business Opportunities is extremely concerned about the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus, now referred to as COVID-19 pandemic on our small business community.
They would like to reach out to small business owners in the Columbia area to assess the needs of their business at this time.
You can access the survey here. It will be open until Friday, March 27th.
For questions regarding this survey contact the Office of Business Opportunities at 803-545-6508.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.