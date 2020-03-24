All YMCA of Columbia locations closed until April 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the YMCA of Columbia has decided to close all of its locations.
Citing the rapid spread of the virus and the safety of its members, the Y said it will close and suspend activities until Monday, April 6.
The closure includes “all YMCA of Columbia branch locations, group exercise classes, sports, senior activities, team practices, youth programs, and swim lessons.”
YMCA officials encouraged the public to keep their membership during this time to help its mission and work for those in need in the Midlands.
“The Y is so much more than fitness centers and gyms, pools and locker rooms; we are a cause!” a press release read. “We’re dedicated to strengthening spirit, mind, and body for all. Stay well and stay with us.”
For anyone able to provide additional financial support, please visit www.columbiaymca.org/give2020. Donations are tax-deductible and will fund programs that help strengthen our community, the Y said.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.