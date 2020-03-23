Sumter County deputies investigating after 2 bodies found inside burning vehicle

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning vehicle parked on FoxvilleRoad.
The Sumter Fire Department had extinguished the flames by the time deputies arrived.
This incident is being investigated as a suspected arson and suspicious deaths.
Autopsies will be performed Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is diligently working to identify the remains.
The Coroner’s Office, SLED, and the Fire Department are assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
