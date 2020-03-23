Dawn Staley named AP National Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite an abbreviated season, South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has been named the National Coach of the Year by the Associated Press.
Staley, who is also the SEC Coach of the Year, guided the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks to a 32-1 record this past season that included a 26-game winning streak, the SEC regular-season championship, and the conference tournament title.
The Gamecocks finished the year with 13 wins over nationally-ranked opponents while finishing the season in the top 20 in scoring defense (56.1 points allowed per game). They also finished fourth in the nation in opponents’ field goal percentage (33.3).
However, South Carolina wasn’t just good on the defensive side of the court. They could score as well. The Gamecocks averaged 82 points per game, which placed them at No. 6 in the nation in that category. That mark also set a school record.
Staley is also a finalist for this year’s Naismith Coach of the Year Award. She was also a finalist in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
