Neighborhood spreads smiles, kindness through ‘rainbow hunt’ challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During these times of uncertainty and isolation, it’s easy to feel lonely and cut off from the community.
But one neighborhood in Chapin, South Carolina is hoping to change that, while still staying socially distant!
With the help of some wonderful neighbors, more than 100 rainbows now grace the windows, doors and sidewalks of Westcott Ridge.
According to a post from KJ Cutlip, who is credited with starting the idea, the neighborhood wide “rainbow hunt” has grown immensely over the week.
Many neighbors say they can see people walking up and down the streets in the late afternoon, admiring the rainbow pictures with their kids, and enjoying the fresh air.
One resident who lives in the neighborhood says they plan on adding zoo animals next to keep the creativity going.
