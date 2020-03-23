2 more people die in S.C. after contracting COVID-19; governor to speak at 4 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the governor prepares to update the people of South Carolina on the coronavirus outbreak, public health officials have confirmed two more people in the state have died after contracting the virus.
Gov. Henry McMaster and public health officials will provide an update on how the state is fighting the spread of COVID-19 on Monday at 4 p.m.
Five people have died so far in South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed Monday.
The most recent deaths were both elderly people with underlying health conditions, DHEC said.
One patient was from Clarendon County and the other was from Kershaw County.
As of Sunday, DHEC confirmed 195 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said the public should be prepared to see a spike in coronavirus cases as more testing becomes available statewide.
“This disease is here, it’s in our communities, and we all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread of it,” she said.
DHEC will present an update on case numbers at Monday’s news conference.
So far, the governor has ordered all bars and restaurants to end dine-in service, and made an executive order to allow beer and wine curbside sales, though the alcohol cannot be delivered.
He shut down public schools through the end of March and public universities were urged to finish the semester through online classes. The federal government canceled all mandatory testing done at k-12 schools each spring.
State health officials have urged business owners to “practice social distancing and think about whether they are providing an essential service.”
It was Friday that DHEC reported the second and third coronavirus-related deaths -- one person from Florence County and the other from Charleston County.
The first patient in the state who died was announced March 16. The person was from Lexington County and lived in a nursing home before being taken to the hospital.
Those three people were all also elderly with underlying health conditions, DHEC said. They have not been identified.
Saturday, McMaster tweeted about rumors of a shelter-in-place for the state, saying it was not being considered at that time.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Please stay at home and do not visit a doctor’s office or emergency room unless your symptoms are life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing a serious cases of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
In South Carolina, a seven-month-old baby was hospitalized after contracting the virus.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Again, anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
