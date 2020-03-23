Midlands drug manufacturing company donates liters of hand sanitizer to VA Hospital

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina-based company just got the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make their own hand sanitizer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday, Nephron Pharmaceuticals donated 50 liters of their newly-made hand sanitizer to the Columbia VA Health Care system.
CEO of the Columbia VA Health Care System, David Omura, said this donation will help protect veterans and staff at the hospital from the coronavirus.
He said it has been difficult to get supplies over the last few weeks.
“Getting supplies for all us requires a lot of hustling,” he said. “We have to work very hard to find supplies across the nation. It’s nice when down the street you can find a great resource.”
Omura said the donation should last them a number of weeks.
