Kershaw County officials announce modifications to operations amid coronavirus pandemic

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Kershaw County have announced several changes that will impact what public offices residents will have access to and when they’ll have access to them.
Starting Tuesday, government offices in Kershaw County will be closed to the public in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, several offices will be available by phone or email. Here’s a look at which offices can be reached by phone or email:
- Airport will remain open to air traffic. Terminal closed to the public.
- Assessor’s Office will handle department matters by phone calls at 803.425.1503 and by emails. Online resources, including forms, can be found at Kershaw.sc.gov.
- Auditor’s Office is available by phone at 803.425.1528, emails, or by utilizing the department’s online resources.
- Code Enforcement will respond only to critical calls including injured animals or animal biting at 803.424.4000.
- Courthouse remains closed to the public, except in cases approved by The Clerk of Court or Court Judges.
- Circuit Court is available by phone at 803.425.7223 and email.
- Family Court is available by phone at 803.425.7225, email, and can access DSS Child Support information online.
- Magistrate’s Court is available by phone at 803.425.7226, email, and can pay traffic ticket payments online.
- Probate Court is available at 803.425.1503 and email.
- Solicitor’s Office is closed until further notice.
- Public Defender’s Office is closed until further notice.
- EMS will have no changes to operations.
- Engineering is available by phone at 803.425.7230 and email.
- Fire will continue to operate fully staffed and will practice appropriate measures of distancing and limited public access.
- GIS/Addressing is available by phone at 803.425.1500 extension 5444, email, and can access the county’s GIS mapping system online.
- IT will continue fully staffed with the primary function to support efforts focused on emergency response. IT is available by phone at 803.425.7232 or by email.
- Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed to the public, but is available by phone at 803.425.6009 or by email.
- Library will remain closed to the public including curbside pick-up and book drop. Online services remain available and no late fees will be accumulated during the temporary closings of the library branches.
- Planning and Zoning can be reached at 803.425.7233 or by email. Citizens and business owners can apply for a building permit online. Building inspections will continue as is practical, though approved 3rd party inspections will be accepted, with advance notice to the department.
- Public Works will continue critical road maintenance and can be reached by phone at 803.425.7191 and emails.
- Register of Deeds is available at 803.425.7235. Citizens will be directed to use as many online services as are practical. Staff will continue to process transfers and registrations, accepting recordings via mail, UPS/FEDEX and Attorneys. There is a designated drop box at the front entrance of The Government Center (515 Walnut Street, Camden) for receiving documents, accepted by security. Abstractors will be allowed in by appointment only with a limit of three at a time at 803.425.7235.
- Treasurer will be available by phone at 803.425.1529 and email. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to use the Treasurer’s online resources including tax payments. Convenience fees for online payments are waived. Payments can also be made using a drop box located at the front of The Government Center.
- Veteran’s Affairs will return calls received at 803.425.1500 extension 5318 and by email.
- Wastewater payments will continue to be accepted by drop box at the front of The Government Center. Phone calls can be made to 803.424.4036 and emails will be returned.
While many of the government offices will be closed to public access, officials said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office will be open Monday through Thursday during normal hours. However, the office will be closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Also, the Kershaw County Landfill will be open on a normal operating schedule. Convenience centers will be open using the following modified schedule:
- Monday - 8am-5pm
- Tuesday - 8am -5pm
- Wednesday - CLOSED
- Thursday - 8am-5pm
- Friday - 8am-5pm
- Saturday 8am-5pm
- Sunday - CLOSED
Phone calls with general, non-emergent questions not related to specific departmental functions should be made to the Kershaw County Coronavirus Hotline: 803.425.7242.
