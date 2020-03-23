FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain, isolated storms Tuesday, then warmer temps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking heavy rain and potential storms for your Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. Scattered showers are possible (50%). Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking heavy rain and isolated storms. Localized flooding is possible. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Rain chances are around 70%. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Some showers are possible Wednesday (30%). Then, we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· We’re expecting warm weather Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday, then rise into the 80s through the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect cloudy, damp and cool conditions. Areas of fog are possible. Be careful. A few scattered showers are also in your forecast. Rain chances are around 50%. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.
Be weather aware Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday is an Alert Day. We are tracking the potential for heavy rain and isolated storms as a cold front moves in.
If you have any outdoor plans Tuesday, the earlier, the better. While a few showers are possible during the morning hours, rain chances will ramp by afternoon and evening. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. An isolated storm or two could develop.
Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for stronger storms. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Rain chances are around 70% for now.
Otherwise, as we move through your Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
On Wednesday, we'll see a few showers. Rain chances are around 30%. We'll see partly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Dry weather moves in for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
Then, our temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by Friday and the upper 80s by Saturday.
Tonight: Cloudy, Damp and Cool. Chance of Rain (50%). Areas of fog. Overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy Rain Likely (70%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 80s.Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
