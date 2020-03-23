First Alert Forecast: Warmer Temperatures and Scattered Storms Enter Our Forecast

Unsettled The Next Few Days
Clouds and cool temperatures today as we’ll see only the lower 60s with areas of showers on and off today. Winds switch to the South/Southwest by Tuesday and we’ll see warmer temperatures and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon with Highs near 70.
The 80s return for Wednesday…cooler Thursday and then the 80s return Friday.
Weather Highlights:
- Cool with showers likely today. Highs lower 60s
- Showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday morning
- Much warmer Wednesday and we’ll see the 80s
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, cool with scattered showers. Highs lower 60s
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows lower 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain by evening. Highs Near 70
Wednesday: Morning showers, then breezy and warm. Highs lower 80s
