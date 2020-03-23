Dominion Energy donates $125,000 to aid COVID-19 response

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy has announced it will be donating $125,000 to the One SC Fund to support a collaborative statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contribution is part of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s $1 million to support national organizations, such as the American Red Cross. The donation has also been made to help address local needs.
“Dominion Energy is steadfastly committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We will continue delivering safe, reliable energy and supporting our neighbors in need during this critical time.”
Dominion Energy South Carolina has been a supporter of the One SC Fund since its establishment during the 2015 Thousand-Year Flood. The fund has recently been activated to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through experience, we know that building coalitions is essential when responding to community need,” said President and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation JoAnn Turnquist. “This coalition, with generous support from companies such as Dominion Energy, will help maximize our resources and local knowledge, and use our collective strengths to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.”
The three core partners in the One SC: COVID-19 Response Fund – the SC Grantmakers Network, TogetherSC, and the United Way Association of SC – will work together to address gaps in local, regional and statewide response efforts and provide support for communities lacking resources or an organized philanthropic response.
One hundred percent of donations to the OneSC Fund will go directly to help South Carolina’s COVID-19 response.
Nonprofits interested in applying for a grant can get more information at YourFoundation.org/onescgrants.
