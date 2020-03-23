Companies hiring full and part-time positions amid COVID19 pandemic

Amazon announced it needs to hire 100,000 workers in the U.S. to keep up with massive amounts of orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. The store’s website says: “We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.” Most of the jobs available near the Lowcountry are local delivery driver positions. You can read more and apply by going to https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/?cmpid=PRPRLC0780H6