Columbiana Centre to temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just days after management announced an adjustment of mall hours, Columbiana Centre will now close its doors temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to management.
“After many thoughtful discussions, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our shopping centers,” officials with Brookfield Properties Retail said in a statement. “While there will not be access to the common areas of the properties, we understand the importance of tenants with essential resources. For that reason, tenants with exterior-facing entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential retail will still be available to you.
Last week, Columbiana modified its business hours to allow shopping from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. The mall opted to maintain its regular Sunday schedule, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
However, officials said businesses with exterior entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential will remain available to customers.
