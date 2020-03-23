Columbia council approves $6 million in aid to help community during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin announced a $6 million stimulus package passed by the Columbia City Council amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The funding is “designed to help all survive the pandemic,” the mayor said -- from small business owners, to first responders, to non-profits helping the community.
Highlights of the plan, as shared by the mayor, include:
- "Support the increased demand on law enforcement and other public safety functions through $3 million directed for police equipment and officer recruitment/retention efforts, with portions of funding allotted to the fire department, emergency management, 911 operations and information technology
- Provide $500,000 for zero interest forgivable loans for small businesses with less than 100 employees, such as restaurants, retail shops, barber shops and salons, cleaning services, small event venues and others.
- An additional $500,000 will be set aside for crucial nonprofit programs, including those assisting senior citizens, the city's homeless population, provide rent assistance and more;
- Allow bars and restaurants to delay and avoid penalties on any hospitality tax payments through the end of June.
- Waive all fees for online credit card payments for people paying their bills online"
“Our focus during this unprecedented pandemic emergency is to keep city generated dollars circulating as widely as possible through our local economy, and to hopefully reach every citizen suffering the effects of our current collective social distancing efforts,” the mayor said in a statement. “May God bless you and your families during these difficult times. We will get through this together.”
An additional $250,000 will go toward an Emergency Senior Nutrition Program, and that money is expected to be matched by public and private businesses. The funding will help provide meals to seniors in Columbia through new drive-thru pickup sites and the already established Meals on Wheels program.
