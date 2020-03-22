Orangeburg salon owner accused of using clients’ debit cards

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - An Orangeburg salon owner is accused of using her clients’ debit and credit cards while they were getting their hair done.
Shelly Gaye Gifford, 47, of 4911 Norway Road, Norway, is charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud more than $500 in a six-month period. Gifford is also known as Shelly Gaye Bair.
One client stated that she went to Hair by Bair, located on Ridgewood Drive, around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 to get her hair washed, cut and styled.
She told police that she left her pocketbook unattended while she was there. Gifford allegedly asked her if she could use her vehicle to drive to Walmart to purchase some craft items.
Later, the client was able to determine that someone used her debit card at Walgreens on Chestnut Street on Feb. 7 for three transactions totaling $1,517.85. The total for each transaction was for $505.95, an incident report states.
A second client said that at 5 p.m. Feb. 26, she went to Hair by Bair to have her hair cut and dyed.
She told police that while someone was washing her hair, Gifford asked her if she was paying with cash.
She told Gifford yes.
She claims Gifford walked to the other room where she’d left her wallet and keys, then closed the tinted window between the two rooms.
Gifford returned a few minutes later, the client said.
After the appointment ended, the client received an alert from Chase Bank stating that her credit card was used at Bi-Lo on Chestnut Street for $655.03.
She looked in her wallet and noticed that her credit card and bank business debit card were missing.
Once she made contact with Chase Bank, they notified her someone also tried to use the card at Walgreens on John C. Calhoun and then four times at the Walgreens at Chestnut Street.
Other uses include the Enmarket Store at 2018 St. Matthews Road for $1 and the Murphy Store at Walmart at 2737 North Road for $1.
The client also contacted Farmers and Merchants Bank for the business debit card’s use.
They told her that someone used it at Walgreens for $258 and at a Shell gas station for an unknown amount.
The total Gifford’s accused of taking from the second client is $1,862.55.
Warrants accuse Gifford of using the stolen debit cards for the purpose of buying gift cards. In both successful incidents of using the debit cards at Walgreens, the store’s video surveillance system allegedly captured Gifford on camera, the warrants state.
If Gifford is convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000 on each charge.
Gifford appeared in the Orangeburg Municipal Court on Friday where a judge set her bond at $10,000 with a 10 percent pay option.
