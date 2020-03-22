Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing public outrage, senators in both political parties are denying that they exploited advance knowledge when they dumped stocks and other financial holdings before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, whose sales of as much as $1.7 million in stocks have come under the most scrutiny, is asking for an ethics probe. But Burr and all the other senators pushed back strongly against suggestions that they used sensitive government information to protect their financial well-being. The senators' actions have attracted heavy scrutiny as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life, wiping out jobs and personal wealth.