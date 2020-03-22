DHEC confirms 22 additional cases of COVID-19; total now 195

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
That brings the total number of cases across the state to 195 in 33 counties.
“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”
New positive cases
- Beaufort County: 2 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 4 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 2 cases
- Kershaw County: 1 case
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 3 cases
- York County: 2 cases
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
“This will be an extended response and it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus,” Dr. Traxler said. “We want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials.”
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing a serious cases of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
