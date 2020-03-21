Sumter Co. deputies arrest two in connection with shooting death

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old.
Jameek Kelly, 17, and Traquan Jones, 19, were each charged with murder following a deadly shooting that killed Maurice James. According to officials, witnesses saw Kelly and Jones walk toward James’ home om Seidler Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 20.
Another witness told investigators she saw two males matching Kelly and Jones’ description running from a wooded trail that goes behind James’ property around noon that day. James was later found dead in his home.
Investigators also found items that were missing from James’ home along the trail on the day of the shooting.
Kelly was interviewed by investigators on Feb. 21. During the interview, he said he did go to James’ home that morning with another person he did not name.
