SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Officials say a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect fled on foot. The suspect then pulled a handgun out and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy then fired at the suspect.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. This independent investigation will follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence.
Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and witnesses. Information gathered in the investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.
This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their deputies.
The incident was the eighth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; four involved the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
