Shaw Air Force Base limits access to base due to COVID-19 concerns

Base Access Update | March 19 Team Shaw, Starting Saturday, March 21, only active duty, their dependents, and those who work on Shaw will have access to the base. Retirees with a medical appointment/emergency and delivery workers will still have access. If you work or live on Shaw and need an exception due to child care, etc., please let us know your concerns or individual circumstances and we will do our best to work through them. This decision was not made lightly - it is hopefully in the best interest of all who use our services based on the CDC data we have available, and our obligation to remain combat ready to defend our Nation. Limiting base access allows our leadership team to more aggressively stagger schedules for social distancing practices and make more risk-balanced decisions with how we keep our Airmen and Soldiers in the fight. We know many of these decisions are inconvenient, but we feel they align with our senior leaders and are for the greater good. Together we will rise to the occasion by choosing not to panic, to not buy more than we need, to not hoard, to consider our neighbors’ needs. We have already taken steps to hopefully mitigate the spread; if you are actively staying at home and enforcing a 6ft force field, your risk level is still low and with your support will be able to bring our base back to normal operations sooner rather than later. Thanks for your patience and understanding.