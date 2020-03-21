Shaw Air Force Base limits access to base due to COVID-19 concerns

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - Starting Saturday, access to Shaw Air Force Base will be limited, officials announced Thursday.
Officials said active duty, their dependents, and those who work on Shaw will only have access to the base. However, retirees with a medical appointment or emergency and delivery workers will also have access to the base.
The decision comes as a precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone who lives or works on the base and needs an exception due to child care or other reasons should contact base officials.
