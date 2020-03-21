SCHP investigating hit and run in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run incident on Whittaker Parkway at Myers Road.
On March 20th, at approximately 8:40 p.m. a vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian then fled the scene.
Officials say the vehicle involved was a 2016 Black Chevrolet Malibu. It may have damage on the driver’s side and could be missing the side mirror.
Anyone with information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest is urged to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010, *47 (from any cell phone) or by contacting Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.