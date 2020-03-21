Lexington Medical Center restricts visitation, closes auxiliary facilities

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Medical Center is now restricting visitors due to COVID-19 concerns.
Officials said the new policy also goes into effect for their community medical centers, urgent care centers, and physician practices. The restriction also applies to the hospital’s emergency department, procedure areas, and inpatient units.
However, there are exceptions to the policy. Patients will be allowed to have one visitor if they are categorized as one of the following:
- Obstetric patients
- Pediatric patients
- Newbery nursery and special care nursery patients
- End of life events
Also, children under the age of 18 will not be allowed as visitors. Also, anyone who is suspected of or has previously contracted COVID-19 will not be allowed.
The Lexington Medical Center is also closing its ambulatory surgery centers along with locations in Irmo and Lexington. Urgent care locations in Irmo and Lexington will remain open.
