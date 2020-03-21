Lexington County EMS workers taking extra precations to protect against coronavirus

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - First responders around the Midlands are taking extra precautions when it comes to keeping our community safe all in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
EMS workers in Lexington County are now equipped with special protective gear that they wear in cases that could involve a patient who is infected with the coronavirus.
"If they believe they are responding to something that could be potentially related to coronavirus, they are going to don that personal protection equipment and make sure that they sterilize the ambulance after each call," said Harrison Cahill, the public information officer for Lexington County.
Before emergency services arrive on scene, 911 operators are now screening calls with coronavirus questions to make sure first responders are prepared to prevent contamination. Operators are asking callers if they have been tested for COVID-19 or if they are showing any signs of the virus-like fever.
"We've adjusted those questions that our 911 dispatchers are going to be asking people that are calling 911 and those are to generate the correct response for our EMS, in case they are responding to a coronavirus case," added Cahill.
Because these services are so critical to our day-to-day lives, Lexington County officials are taking every possible precaution to protect these men and women.
“Each one of our 911 operators, dispatchers, and call takers are being temperature checked as they come into the facility,” said Cahill. “That’s the last thing we can have happen is our 911 dispatch center be compromised by coronavirus.”
Again, be sure to only call 911 in emergency situations. If you are dealing with mild to moderate symptoms, health officials ask that you contact your doctor or use one of the many online coronavirus testing resources.
