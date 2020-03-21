Francis Marion National Forest immediately closes campgrounds amid coronavirus concerns

HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Francis Marion National Forest announced that they will temporarily close several recreation areas immediately.
The following recreation ares will be closed:
- Buck Hall Recreation Area (camping/day use pavilion and restrooms), except for the boat launch
- Huger Recreation Area, except for boat launch
- Honey Hill Campground
- Elmwood Campground
- Twin Ponds Rifle Range
- Boggy Head Rifle Range
- Wambaw Cycle Trail
An official with the Francis Marion and Sumter Nation Forests said, “The Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests will continue to offer dispersed camping, nature walks and many other activities to enjoy the great outdoors this spring,” according to Rick Lint, Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests Supervisor. “We also encourage you to follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in National Forests.”
Officials say that these actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.
Visitors are encouraged to contact their ranger district office with additional questions
The Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov.
Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or by text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation.
In the event of delayed openings of some, part or all of the campgrounds to ensure safe social distancing, officials say you will receive a full refund for your reservation.
