Deputies investigating after body found near Georgetown County park

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County officials are still investigating Saturday after a body was found near an area park.
Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found Saturday on the northern shore of Georgetown’s East Bay Park peninsula. The coroner’s office is also on the scene.
No word yet on the identity of the remains, but Lesley says Teams from Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Fire Rescue, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, State Law Enforcement Division, Georgetown County and City Fire and the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team have been searching for 84-year-old Jimmy McCants since Monday, March 9.
Anyone with information about the body should contact Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
