BMW plant in Spartanburg County will shut down production on April 3, official says

GREER, S.C. (WIS) - The BMW plant in Spartanburg County will temporarily shut down production on April 3, according to Sky Foster, Communications Manager for BMW Manufacturing Co.
Foster sent the following statement to WYFF News 4 on Friday:
“The health and protection of our associates is our top priority. At the same time, the dynamic development of the corona pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. BMW Manufacturing is taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly. On April 3th we will shut down production at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina. The production break is expected to last until April 19th.”
