Winthrop University, Clinton College extend online instruction through rest of semester amid COVID-19 fears

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University and Clinton College are extending online instruction through the remainder of the spring semester due to coronavirus fears.
On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster called for all public colleges and universities in the state to determine which employees are needed to ensure classes can continue online for the rest of the semester.
“Despite it being challenging, Winthrop’s strength is our family-like concern for each other and our tradition of delivering a student-centered experience,” a message on the university’s website read. “The move to remote instruction may create new and unexpected difficulties, but we will face them together. Our talented faculty and staff are working diligently to accommodate student needs and expectations.”
Winthrop is also postponing its spring commencement ceremonies.
“At this time, we cannot say when or how commencement will happen, but we will rejoice in their accomplishments and honor our graduates in a way and time that is safe to do so,” the message read.
Clinton College officials say the baccalaureate and commencement exercises scheduled for May 1 and May 2 have been rescheduled for December, and details on specific dates and times will be forthcoming. Clinton College officials say students expecting to graduate in May will have the option of having their diplomas mailed to them or participate in December.
“Clinton College thanks its students for being flexible and understanding. Clinton College looks forward to seeing each of you again in Fall 2020 to continue your educational journey,” a press release from Clinton College read.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is currently investigating possible cases of the virus in South Carolina. University officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and provide guidance to faculty, staff, students, and visitors.
