While testing for coronavirus is free, Midlands resident says medicine to combat symptoms is not

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Donald Trump signed a bill Wednesday ensuring doctor and hospital visits related to coronavirus treatment are free for everyone.
Testing is also completely free of charge, regardless of insurance.
However, some people here in the Midlands have been asking if the medicines prescribed to patients with COVID-19 symptoms are free, as well.
Patients who go to the doctor with a fever, cough and shortness of breath, and get tested for the coronavirus, may be prescribed medications to help combat the symptoms. Examples of those medications are inhalers to combat the shortness of breath, or cough medicine.
One woman in Kershaw County without insurance said when she went to pick up her prescriptions after being tested for coronavirus, she faced a big bill she couldn’t pay.
“Nobody cares, like I might die and nobody cares,” Alexis Mathers said.
Mathers said it’s been a tough week finding out she might have the coronavirus and trying to get the medications she needs to get better.
Two days ago, she said a customer called the place she works and told her she tested positive for COVID-19. Mathers said that day she took the MUSC free COVID-19 screening, and was told she needed to be tested.
“They’ve done great with making the screening and the tests free, but I think everything related to it needs to be free for everybody, insurance or not, because it’s an epidemic,” Mathers said.
However, she said when she went to get four prescriptions filled, including an inhaler to help her breathe, her pharmacist told her that wasn’t the case.
“She said that it was just a request from the governor to the insurance companies, so nothing is being done to help people without insurance, as far as medications go,” Mathers said.
Mathers said she doesn’t have insurance so she had to make a difficult decision.
“It was almost $200, and I can’t afford that," she explained. “So I had to choose which one I needed the most. Since the breathing is the worst part, I got the inhaler.”
She said she left the pharmacy without the cough medicine, nasal spray and antibiotic that she was also prescribed.
Lynn Connelly, the owner of Medicine Mart, which is a different pharmacy than Mathers went to, said he hasn’t had anyone come in looking for medicine without insurance yet.
“Most everybody is on some type of insurance now, or Medicaid and Medicaid, and the insurances are covering it with the different things we are seeing at this point,” Connelly said.
While Connelly said he can’t afford to foot every bill for patients without insurance, he said he never wants anyone to leave his pharmacy without the medicine they need.
Connelly said he is worried pharmacies like his are going to be experiencing shortages over the coming months after watching medicines and supplies fly off his shelves the last few days.
The South Carolina Pharmacists Association director said the majority of our common medications, like blood pressure medication, come from overseas and that the coronavirus could deeply impact the supply to the U.S.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.