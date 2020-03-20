UofSC President Caslen pens letter following extension of campus closure, postponement of graduation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following the temporary closure of all University of South Carolina campuses and the postponement of all commencement exercises, President Bob Caslen addressed those decisions in a letter addressed to the UofSC community.
“We realize that these actions will be deeply disappointing to our students, particularly those of you who are about to graduate and were looking forward to a final semester on campus,” Caslen wrote. “This is difficult for you and for your loved ones. It is also difficult for us.
“And yet, the decision was clear. The coronavirus presents a serious risk to public health, and we must take these actions in order to best protect our students, faculty and staff. Social distancing is essential to slow the spread of this disease. The nation, and the world, are facing an extraordinary challenge. We believe that it is precisely during such challenging times that we often see the best of each other. We’re proud of the entire UofSC family for rising to the occasion with strength compassion and resiliency. “
University officials opted to have students continue classes online starting March 23. Students will finish the semester online including their final exams. On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered all public university presidents in the state to determine which employees were needed to ensure students were able to finish their semesters online.
The decisions by the university were announced on Thursday in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Gamecocks, we’re in this together,” Caslen said. “Thank you for your continued patience, support and creativity as we navigate this uncertain time and look forward to being back together on campus in the future.”
Click here to read the full letter.
