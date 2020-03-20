UofSC President Caslen pens letter following extension of campus closure, postponement of graduation

“And yet, the decision was clear. The coronavirus presents a serious risk to public health, and we must take these actions in order to best protect our students, faculty and staff. Social distancing is essential to slow the spread of this disease. The nation, and the world, are facing an extraordinary challenge. We believe that it is precisely during such challenging times that we often see the best of each other. We’re proud of the entire UofSC family for rising to the occasion with strength compassion and resiliency. “