Shaw Air Force Base increasing base access after Gov. McMaster lifts restrictions

Base Access Update | April 21 As many of you saw last night, the data is trending in the right direction and the Governor has begun lifting restrictions. We will do the same, starting with increasing base access. Thank you for your patience with us, particularly our retiree community who had to make many sacrifices in our previous posture. Beginning this Saturday, April 25, those who have a CAC, mission essential DBIDS pass, retiree ID, VHIC, or dependent ID will have access to the base on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Under the declaration of a public health emergency, and in line with DODI 6200.03, Shaw will remain restricted to only employees and AD dependents Tues-Fri. Trusted traveler and visitor passes are still suspended. Satellite Pharmacy: - Open Mondays - Now a drive-thru pharmacy located in the BX parking lot - Prescriptions MUST be called in by NOON the Thursday prior. There will be NO same-day availability - Please call 803-895-6464/1309/6466/6125 for questions - Please wear a mask when interacting with the pharmacy staff - We ask if you have the financial means to continue to get your scripts off base/express, you continue to do so until we have more days available for pick-up. - We will release more guidance in a separate post soon Commissary: - Operating under normal hours - Must wear a mask BX Complex/Shoppette: - Hours have changed. Check Exchange - Must wear a mask Services: - Please check https://www.shaw.af.mil/Public-Affairs/COVID-19/ and www.thebestFSS.com for information on what is open/closed as it is subject to change - To limit occupancy in buildings, please do not visit a facility without checking hours/scheduling an appointment first -You must adhere to social distancing and wear a mask if that is not possible/in designated areas or you will be asked to leave. Please expect longer wait times as buildings are restricted to less than 20% occupancy/5 people per 1,000 ft. Team, the next few weeks are still highly dependent on personal responsibility to ensure we don't regress. Leadership will continually review data and behavior in this posture before making further decisions. Please be patient and kind with the staff.