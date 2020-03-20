Shaw Air Force Base increasing base access after Gov. McMaster lifts restrictions

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - Shaw Air Force Base has announced it will be increasing access following the lifting of restrictions by Governor Henry McMaster.
Beginning Saturday, April 25th, those who have a CAC, mission-essential DBIDS pass, retiree ID, VHIC, or dependent ID will have access to the base on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays.
Under the declaration of a public health emergency, and in line with DODI 6200.03, Shaw will remain restricted to only employees and AD dependents Tues-Fri. Trusted traveler and visitor passes will remain suspended.
Guidelines are each facility are listed below.
Satellite Pharmacy:
- Open on Mondays
- Now a drive-thru pharmacy located in the BX parking lot.
- Prescriptions MUST be called in by NOON the Thursday prior. There will be NO same-day availability.
- Please call 803-895-6464/1309/6466/6125 for questions.
- Please wear a mask when interacting with the pharmacy staff.
- We ask if you have the financial means to continue to get your scripts off base/express, you continue to do so until we have more days available for pick-up.
Commissary:
- Operating under normal hours.
- Must wear a mask.
BX Complex/Shoppette:
- Hours have changed. More information here.
- Must wear a mask.
Services:
- Please check here https://www.shaw.af.mil/Public-Affairs/COVID-19/ and www.thebestFSS.com for information on what is open/closed as it is subject to change.
- To limit occupancy in buildings, please do not visit a facility without checking hours/scheduling an appointment first.
- You must adhere to social distancing and wear a mask if that is not possible/in designated areas or you will be asked to leave. Please expect longer wait times as buildings are restricted to less than 20% occupancy/5 people per 1,000 ft.
Officials say the next few weeks are still highly dependent on personal responsibility to ensure the base doesn’t regress.
Leadership will continually review data and behavior in this posture before making further decisions.
Please be patient and kind to the staff.
