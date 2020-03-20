New drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 added in Sumter by Prisma Health

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health has now added another site in Sumter where patients can drive-thru to be tested for COVID-19
The new site is at Tuomey Hospital and tests will be performed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients can head over to the hospital’s Day Surgery entrance located on Calhoun Street. When the patient arrives at the site, they will remain in their car as the sample is collected. Then, the sample will be collected and sent to the ordering physician and patients will be contacted once the results have returned. Officials with Prisma said patients may not receive their results for four to seven days due to a possible backlog of testing.
In order to be tested at this site, patients must have an order from their health provider or from a Prisma Health Virtual Visit. Paper orders will not be accepted. Prisma also is not able to provide testing to residents without an order from a physician.
On Friday, DHEC announced the first COVID-19 case in Sumter County.
