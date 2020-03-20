McMaster orders law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on S.C. beaches

McMaster orders law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on S.C. beaches
People in groups of three or more will be asked to leave the beach by police, and could face a misdemeanor charge, SLED said.
By WMBF News Staff | March 20, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 3:03 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has directed agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and local law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on state beaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The additional enforcement stems from the state of emergency McMaster previously issued.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

That enforcement order declares that it is unlawful for a person to, “congregate, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer.”

SLED Guidance for Criminal ... by WMBF News on Scribd

“Coastal residents can responsibly maintain social distance while enjoying our state’s beaches,” McMaster said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.