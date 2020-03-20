Kershaw County leaders announce drive-thru testing to combat coronavirus outbreak

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - As of Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed a total of 81 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 29 of those cases from Kershaw County.
On Thursday, county leaders held a news conference, breaking down what they are doing to combat the outbreak.
Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford declared a state of emergency and proclaimed a citywide curfew starting Thursday night. The curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
But the focus of the news conference was on more widespread testing that will soon be available to those in Kershaw County through a new drive-thru testing center.
Officials said the testing center will open Monday at the Kershaw County Mental Health Clinic. It is being run by the Sandhills Medical Foundation.
State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw County, said it’s a measure to slow the spread in the county that has come to be nicknamed “ground zero” for the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina.
The way the new drive-thru testing works is that patients will call to be screened and a nurse will ask them a series of questions to see if they need to be tested for the coronavirus.
“They will be asking you a couple of questions in particular -- have you been in contact with someone with COVID-19, or are you experiencing shortness of breath, a cough, or a fever,” Ernest Wardlaw, the Sandhill Medical Foundation COO, explained.
If a patient is screened and needs an appointment, that person will then be scheduled for a test.
People must call first and get an appointment to use the drive-thru testing.
When the patient drives up, he will be screened again. A nurse will then take the person’s temperature and swab his nose.
Officials said it’s a safer and faster way to test for the coronavirus.
“When you come for testing, you will stay in your car, you do not have to leave out of your car -- and there will be a team from Sandhills Medical Foundation conducting the test,” Kesha Hayes, a Sandhills Medical Foundation drive-thru coordinator, said.
The drive-thru can accommodate about 18 patients a day whose samples will be sent to LabCorp for testing.
LabCorp is one of the private labs that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved to test for COVID-19 in South Carolina.
The results take three to four days to come back, and patients are asked to self-isolate during that time, Wardlaw said.
Officials said they are thankful for the help in the county in the face of limited supplies from DHEC and the state and federal government.
“We are short of supplies,” Sheheen said. “I think it’s very important that we are honest and open with the public. We have been short of supplies in Camden and that is why this effort from Sandhills is so important to help us extend our ability to reach people.”
This drive-thru testing service isn’t the only one across the state.
Health officials and the South Carolina Hospital Association have named at least nine different drive-thrus including three run by Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) -- in Charleston at the West Ashley location, in Florence at MUSC’s partner Doctors Care and at MUSC Health Lancaster.
Prisma Health has two drive-thrus at its Richland and Greenville locations, as well.
There are also drive-thrus at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, the Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, the Roper St. Francis Transitions Clinic in North Charleston, and now the Kershaw County Mental Health Clinic.
“Testing is crucial for containment," State Rep. Laurie Slade Funderburk, D-Kershaw County, said. “More testing means that our health system is better able to respond to cases and we are able to track known contacts with known cases that they may have been exposed.”
All tests that come back positive from this drive-thru or any other using a private lab company like LabCorp will be reported to DHEC.
To make an appointment at the drive-thru located at the Kershaw County Mental Health Clinic, call 877-529-4339.
