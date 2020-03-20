IStayHomeFor: Hashtag encourages people to stay home to slow COVID-19 spread

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As more cases of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, are reported each day in America, people have taken to Twitter to encourage others to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus.
Actor Kevin Bacon created the hashtag #IStayHomeFor on Twitter, asking others to share the reasons they stay home.
“I’m staying home,” Bacon said in a video, “because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus.”
He said everyone has someone to stay home for -- someone who they love who is at a higher risk to contract a serious case of the virus.
Here at WIS, our 4 p.m. news team has joined in, sharing their own reasons.
Madeline Cuddihy says she stays home for her amazing grandparents.
