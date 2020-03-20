WATCH LIVE: Isle of Palms to hold news conference as Lowcountry beaches restrict access

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders on the Isle of Palms have called a news conference Friday afternoon in the wake of beach access restrictions passed earlier in the day there and on Folly Beach.
The news conference on the Isle of Palms is set for 2 p.m.
Isle of Palms City Council voted unanimously Friday morning to restrict access beginning Saturday morning.
Under the Isle of Palms ordinance, access to the beach will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Saturday.
Folly Beach City Council voted unanimously to restrict access effective Friday at 2 p.m. Beach access will be restricted between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. through March 31, according to the newly-passed ordinance.
City leaders say a checkpoint will be set up on the James Island side of Little Oak Island Drive.
Under the ordinance:
- Residents and property owners must bring two forms of identification showing residency or ownership, including driver’s license, utility bill, deed, tax bill, lease, etc.
- Caretakers, including child care, family members or medical caretakers must have a pass. Residents may pick up caretaker passes from City Hall on Center Street. Pick up hours will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Outside of those hours, residents and property owners may call 843-588-7006 for caretaker access. Residents may be required to leave a message and are asked to be patient as city staff handles a very high call volume.
- Guests of residents may only enter with residents in the same vehicle through the checkpoint. The city cannot issue passes or maintain a list of guests.
- Holders of a short-term rental contract or hotel booking must show a booking confirmation or rental contract at the checkpoint.
- Employees of local businesses must have previously-issued red or yellow reentry pass issued by the City and employee credentials.
- Contractors or businesses must have a Folly Beach Business License vehicle sticker.
- Property managers, realtors, and brokers must have proof of state license and City of Folly Beach business license and related industry.
- Delivery persons must demonstrate business on the island at the checkpoint (including pharmacy, FedEx, UPS, Amazon and food delivery) by showing delivery address and goods at the checkpoint.
Sullivan’s Island leaders were also discussing possible restrictions Friday morning, but it was not immediately clear whether they had reached a final decision.
