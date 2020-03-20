First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and cooler temps for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on your First Alert Forecast as we track scattered showers and cooler temperatures on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds here and there. An isolated shower or storm could develop (20%). Lows will be in the mid 60s.
· We’ll see unsettled weather this weekend with a chance of rain. Highs will fall from the low 80s on Saturday into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.
· More showers are possible from Monday through Wednesday.
· Highs will be back in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. The 80s return by Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we're expecting mild weather. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm could develop overnight into Saturday morning. For now, rain chances are around 20%.
A cold front will move through the Midlands as we go through your weekend, giving way to unsettled weather and some cooler temperatures.
In fact, on Saturday, we’ll have warm temperatures again. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. We’ll keep you posted. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will go up to 60% by Sunday afternoon and evening. There could be some heavier downpours at times. No Alert Day has been posted, but we’ll keep you updated. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It will be much cooler! High temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
More showers are possible Monday through at least early Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday, then rise into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
We're back in the 80s by Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Isolated Shower/Storm Possible Late (20%). A Mild Night. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
