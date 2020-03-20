Deputies arrest Lexington Co. man in connection with stabbing

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 49-year-old John Rumph in connection with a stabbing that happened on Thursday night.
Deputies believe Rumph got into a fight with a man on G & K Court before stabbing him. Officials said this was the second time the two men fought within a 30-minute span. The first fight, according to LCSD, happened at another location.
A deputy who arrived at the scene first was able to provide life-saving measures before EMS arrived, officials said. The victim, who was stabbed in the leg, was airlifted from the scene of the stabbing. Officials said he is stable after having emergency surgery.
Rumph has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.